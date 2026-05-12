MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union groundbreaking May 18 in Staples

MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, May 18, 2026 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. in Staples to celebrate the construction of the new MMFCU Office. The community is invited to join, located at the future site of the new office, 803 US Hwy 10, Staples.

Turn some dirt and enjoy refreshments with the community of Staples, our member owners and partners in this project.

MMFCU will be opening a full-service office near the end of 2026. MMFCU will continue to serve members from the office at 1220 4th St NE.

What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that members are owners and have a vested interest in the credit union success. Any profits are returned to membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology and growth in services.

MMFCU is excited to have a larger location with additional privacy and services to meet the needs of the community.

MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.