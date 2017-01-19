Man arrested for stealing car, fleeing

On Jan. 11, at 2:47 p.m., Staples Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Clark Station in Staples. A description of the vehicle was put out and the Motley Police Dept. located the vehicle, which fled and started a pursuit involving Motley Police Dept. and Morrison County Sheriff’s Dept. The pursuit went through Pillager with the vehicle ending up crashing near Randall. Grant Stokes, 47, of Milaca, was arrested and taken to Morrison County Jail.

Other reports taken by the Staples Police Dept. included:

Jan. 9; Staples Police arrested Ben Dukowitz, 40, of Staples, in violation of an order for protection.

Jan. 10; On the 800 block of 2nd Ave NE police noticed that a front door of a residence was kicked in. Police spoke to the owner who said there was nothing of value inside and they needed no assistance.

Jan. 10; Staples Police attempted a traffic stop on an ATV traveling on Wadena Cty Rd 30. A short pursuit ensued and police later arrested Shane Ludovissie, 36, of Staples, for fleeing police in a motorized vehicle and DUI. Ludovissie was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 11; Staples Police assisted the Central Minnesota Violent Offender and Drug Task Force and the West Central Minnesota Violent Offender and Drug Task Force with a search warrant of a residence on the 700 block of 5th St. NE in the city of Staples. After searching the residence, police located 3.5 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, individual baggies, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a pellet handgun. Police arrested Todd Gabel, 39, of Staples, for a probation violation and forwarded the case to the Todd County Attorney’s Office for possible felony drug possession and sales charges against the homeowner, John Weber. Jared Koczur, 25, of Staples, was also cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.