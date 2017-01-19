Making progress

Construction continued at the new TimberLake Hotel in Staples Jan. 16, including setting trusses and roof sheeting. Pictured above, Job Supervisor Steve Dettbarn (second from left), with Hytec Construction of Brainerd, checks in with other crew members. In lower photo, one of the 58-ft., 2,800 pound girder trusses is hoisted to the roof. Five semi-loads of trusses were delivered to the construction site. Dettbarn said they have only missed two days of construction since the project began and both of those days were due to extremely cold weather. “It was 30 degrees below zero both of those days,” he said. The temperature climbed to nearly 30 degrees above zero on Jan. 16, a welcome relief to the outdoor construction crew. “We’ve got 18 carpenters working here today,” Dettbarn said. Subcontractors include Giza Plumbing and Heating, Staples; and Jim’s Electric and VanVickle Masonry, both of Brainerd. TimberLake Hotel is owned by the Ives family, led by Mike and Mary Ives of Grand Rapids. The target date for the hotel opening is June, 2017. (Staples World photos by Dawn Timbs)