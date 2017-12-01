Looking forward to summer

With temperatures nearing 20 degrees below zero Jan. 5, it was a rough day for anyone working outside. Pictured above and at left, Brian Bates, Staples postal worker, delivers mail near Pleasant Ave. and 3rd St. NE in Staples. Wearing layers is key, Bates said of being outside for hours in sub-zero temperatures. He wears shoes inside his well-insulated boots, which keeps his feet warm; but “there’s nothing you can really do about your hands...they’re always cold,” Bates said, noting that he has to take his gloves off to scan packages and sort mail. Strong winds make his work more difficult as well, Bates went on. “I just take it one day at a time and wait for summer,” he said with a smile. The most difficult part of delivering mail during the winter? “When people don’t shovel,” Bates said. “Like the saying goes, ‘Walk a mile in my shoes.’” Bates, a 1976 Staples High School graduate, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the post office. Prior to that, he worked as a brakeman for the railroad. (Staples World photos by Dawn Timbs)