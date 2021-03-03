Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan Collaborative MEETING,
Long Prairie
River One Watershed One Plan Collaborative MEETING,
March 18, 2021
The Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan Collaborative between Douglas, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena Counties is announcing it’s Public Kick off Meeting on March 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Participation will be via Zoom and is hosted by Todd County.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83491731433?pwd=VUNzWDJIOWlVSWFqR0xPb2NjYkwvUT09
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 834 9173 1433
Passcode: 651378
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kJ9CRt1UD
The primary goal of this event is to share what is known about the watershed and to provide public input opportunities to determine which resources and resource concerns citizens most value in regards to surface waters, forest, farmland, urban areas, wildlife habitat, and groundwater. Event keynote will be nationally known comedian/motivational speaker Charles Marshall.
11pnc