Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan Collaborative MEETING,

Wed, 03/03/2021 - 10:06am admin1
Public Notice

March 18, 2021

 

The Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan Collaborative between Douglas, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena Counties is announcing it’s Public Kick off Meeting on March 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Participation will be via Zoom and is hosted by Todd County.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83491731433?pwd=VUNzWDJIOWlVSWFqR0xPb2NjYkwvUT09

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 834 9173 1433

Passcode: 651378

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kJ9CRt1UD

 

The primary goal of this event is to share what is known about the watershed and to provide public input opportunities to determine which resources and resource concerns citizens most value in regards to surface waters, forest, farmland, urban areas, wildlife habitat, and groundwater. Event keynote will be nationally known comedian/motivational speaker Charles Marshall.

