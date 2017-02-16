Long lifespans documented in Wing River Township
Correct or incorrect the thought has crossed my mind that we, in Wing River Township, Wadena County, have been blessed with more than our share of high age resident seniors. That is an area only six miles by six miles including most of the small town of Bluegrass. I want to share a bit of this history with you. Some folks are no longer with us; others are still on their own.
Early settlement of the township began in about 1880 following about 150 years of the fur business. Presently we’ve enjoyed about 140 years since the township was first laid out.
Records show our immigrants came from Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Holland, England, Denmark, southern Minnesota, North Dakota and elsewhere, each family looking for new opportunities.
I’m presenting a little information for your reading enjoyment. If my theory is true, you tell me why we have this many seniors. Is it in the water we drink? Is it this out wash sand we try desperately to grind out an existence from? Is it from the rocks we move to find a few square inches from which plants can grow? Is it because there were four schools in our township and we learned well? If my theory is true - that we have had more folks reach 90 years of age than the average, tell me why? If I’m incorrect, what do your records show?
A bit from Verndale’s fantastic “Pages from History” - Vol. I, page 265, I quote, “Mr. Wells, while attending the 1919 meeting of the Wing River Farmers’ Club (in the still standing Wing River Town Hall) indulged in reminiscences commenting on the fact that the people of the town (township) were gathered together for a most enjoyable social time. When I first came here people told me I was getting into the worst part of the county and when I did get here I thought so myself. I can show you bullet holes in the hall today and at one time a woman confessed to me she drank seven glasses of beer here. Now all this is changed.” The article mentioned that he went on to picture the great agricultural development of the vicinity and its attendant prosperity. Driving through Wing River Township it’s hard to realize that a little over a hundred years ago, this was mostly wilderness with a sprinkling of hardy settlers, who mostly made their living from logging and sawmilling.
A bit more information. In 1900, in the United States, the average age men lived to was 46.3 years and women was 48.3. By 1998, according to Google, it was 73.8 and 79.5 respectively. Today, in Minnesota, it’s 76.3 for men and 81.9 for women. The first burial recorded in our little Wing River Union Cemetery was Carin Larson, born in Sweden and died during childbirth in 1903. The first person I found reaching 90 years of age and is buried in our cemetery was John Olson in 1948. He was 91 years old and also born in Sweden. Coronary thrombosis claimed him. His marked the 101st grave in our cemetery.
The most common causes of death listed in our cemetery book are; pneumonia, pleurisy, prematurity, old age, cancer, Hodgkin’s, ALS, myocarditis, peritonitis, diabetes and non-communicable.
The following is a list of names of those in our township that are still living or have passed. The numbers indicate their current age or the age they attained.
LIVING
101 Emily Crocker
96 Ida Anderson
93 Leona Wiebesick
92 Barlaam Cole
91 Betty Goche
91 Margaret Kern
90 Romeo Goche
90 Doris Anderson
DECEASED
103 John Cole
102 Francis Elfstrum
101 Melvina Kraft
101 Saraphine
(Windels) Davis
100 Raymond Lee
99 Elsie Hess
99 Cliff Anderson
99 Vera Bounds
99 Floyd Thompson
98 Anton Kern
97 Evelyn Knudson
97 Macy White
97 Effie Smith
97 Elizabeth Shelton
97 Jennie Nissen
Olson
97 Beda Kasperson
96 Dave Murdock
96 Dorothy Peterson
Kingsley
96 Adrian Morton, Sr.
95 Vida Sorum
95 Anna Crocker
95 Gertrude Johnson
95 Richard Lynn
Hess
95 Maria Breiseth
94 Anna Robb
Fitzsimmons
94 Clara Hagerman
94 Percy Hagerman
94 Margaret Hess
94 Lauretta Mitchel
Lukens
93 Forrest (Father
Goose) Lee
93 Nick Goche
93 Joseph Kern, Jr.
92 Oliver Smith
92 Don Hess
92 Arnold Peterson
92 Esther Peterson
91 Rachel Morton
91 Eva Barrett
91 Elmer Bounds
91 Esther Olson
91 Peter Kern, Sr.
91 John Olson
91 Erma White
91 Irene Lee
90 June Morton
90 Gail Johnson
90 Thea Kolstad
90 Helen Thompson
90 Hazel Back
90 Theda Cooper
I’ve been fortunate to have known more the 90 percent of these people. Forgive me if I’ve missed any names.
The turnout to vote has always been high in Wing River Township. It’s our patriotic duty. In 2016, the recorded vote in the U.S. was 58.1 percent . In Wing River, 263 voted a 98.5 percent turnout.