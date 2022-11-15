Local election results

Ron Murray won the race for Staples Mayor, while Mary Jo Goff, Roy Miles and Blake Gerard won seats on the Staples City Council. Doug Case, the other candidate for Staples Mayor, will retain his seat on the council because it was not up for election this year.

For Staples-Motley School Board, Kyle Reese, Chandler Trout and Ryan Wright won the three open seats.

The Staples-Motley School referendum renewal was voted down 2,351-1,811.

Todd County has a new sheriff, Mike Larson, and Bryan Welk is the new sheriff for Cass County. In Wadena County, Mike Carr retained the sheriff seat, while in Morrison County, Shawn Larsen kept his sheriff position.

Following are the results of the 2022 elections.

Local elections

Staples Mayor

Ron Murray 596, Doug Case 416

Staples City Council (three seats)

Mary Jo Goff 548, Roy Miles 510, Blake Gerard 456, Benjamin Johnson 438, Lisa Toepper 429, Sean Bhogadia 95

Staples city sales tax (one half of one percent):

658 yes

392 no

Staples-Motley School Board (three seats)

Kyle Reese 2,279, Chandler Trout 1,906, Ryan Wright 1,651, Erich Heppner 1,614, Bruce Drone 1,202, Shelly DeCamp 1,006

Staples-Motley School referendum renewal

2,351 no

1,811 yes

County elections

Todd County Sheriff

Mike Allen 6,695, Lonnie Marcyes 3,657

Todd County Commissioner

District 2: Tim Denny 952, Gary Kneisl 878

District 4: Lew Noska 1,084, Nikki Deyle 1,055

Wadena County Sheriff

Mike Carr 4,255, Milo Scott 1,591

Wadena County Commissioner

District 1: Ron Noon 727, Don Burns 235

District 3: Bill Stearns 619, Gene Morthberg 256

District 4: Murlyn Kreklau (unopposed)

District 5: Jon Kangas (unopposed)

Cass County Sheriff

Bryan Welk 8,687, Chris Thompson 5,296

Cass County Commissioner

District 1: Neal Gaalswyk (unopposed)

District 4: Scott Bruns 1,426, Steve Erickson 1,136

Morrison County Sheriff

Shawn Larsen (unopposed)

Morrison County Commissioner

District 1: Mike LeMieur 1,781, Todd Krajsa 930

District 2: Jeffrey Jelinski (unopposed)

District 3: Randy Winscher 1,594, Jeremy Pekula 1,099

District 4: Robert Kasper 1,704, Mike Wilson 1,454

District 5: Greg Blaine 1,934, Rene Krousey 957

State Legislature

State Representative District 5B: Mike Wiener 13,680, Gregg Hendrickson 4,423

State Senator District 5: Paul Utke 28,732, A. John Peters 10,688

U.S. Congress

U.S. Representative District 7: Michelle Fischbach 204,770, Jill Abahsain 84,454, Travis Johnson 16,421

Statewide elections

Minnesota Governor: Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan 1,311,613, Scott Jensen/Matt Birk 1,119,182

Minnesota Secretary of State: Steve Simon 1,344,944, Kim Crockett 1,119,215

Minnesota State Auditor: Julie Blaha 1,167,561, Ryan Wilson 1,159,086

Minnesota Attorney General: Keith Ellison 1,253,696, Jim Schultz 1,232,839