Local election results
Ron Murray won the race for Staples Mayor, while Mary Jo Goff, Roy Miles and Blake Gerard won seats on the Staples City Council. Doug Case, the other candidate for Staples Mayor, will retain his seat on the council because it was not up for election this year.
For Staples-Motley School Board, Kyle Reese, Chandler Trout and Ryan Wright won the three open seats.
The Staples-Motley School referendum renewal was voted down 2,351-1,811.
Todd County has a new sheriff, Mike Larson, and Bryan Welk is the new sheriff for Cass County. In Wadena County, Mike Carr retained the sheriff seat, while in Morrison County, Shawn Larsen kept his sheriff position.
Following are the results of the 2022 elections.
Local elections
Staples Mayor
Ron Murray 596, Doug Case 416
Staples City Council (three seats)
Mary Jo Goff 548, Roy Miles 510, Blake Gerard 456, Benjamin Johnson 438, Lisa Toepper 429, Sean Bhogadia 95
Staples city sales tax (one half of one percent):
658 yes
392 no
Staples-Motley School Board (three seats)
Kyle Reese 2,279, Chandler Trout 1,906, Ryan Wright 1,651, Erich Heppner 1,614, Bruce Drone 1,202, Shelly DeCamp 1,006
Staples-Motley School referendum renewal
2,351 no
1,811 yes
County elections
Todd County Sheriff
Mike Allen 6,695, Lonnie Marcyes 3,657
Todd County Commissioner
District 2: Tim Denny 952, Gary Kneisl 878
District 4: Lew Noska 1,084, Nikki Deyle 1,055
Wadena County Sheriff
Mike Carr 4,255, Milo Scott 1,591
Wadena County Commissioner
District 1: Ron Noon 727, Don Burns 235
District 3: Bill Stearns 619, Gene Morthberg 256
District 4: Murlyn Kreklau (unopposed)
District 5: Jon Kangas (unopposed)
Cass County Sheriff
Bryan Welk 8,687, Chris Thompson 5,296
Cass County Commissioner
District 1: Neal Gaalswyk (unopposed)
District 4: Scott Bruns 1,426, Steve Erickson 1,136
Morrison County Sheriff
Shawn Larsen (unopposed)
Morrison County Commissioner
District 1: Mike LeMieur 1,781, Todd Krajsa 930
District 2: Jeffrey Jelinski (unopposed)
District 3: Randy Winscher 1,594, Jeremy Pekula 1,099
District 4: Robert Kasper 1,704, Mike Wilson 1,454
District 5: Greg Blaine 1,934, Rene Krousey 957
State Legislature
State Representative District 5B: Mike Wiener 13,680, Gregg Hendrickson 4,423
State Senator District 5: Paul Utke 28,732, A. John Peters 10,688
U.S. Congress
U.S. Representative District 7: Michelle Fischbach 204,770, Jill Abahsain 84,454, Travis Johnson 16,421
Statewide elections
Minnesota Governor: Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan 1,311,613, Scott Jensen/Matt Birk 1,119,182
Minnesota Secretary of State: Steve Simon 1,344,944, Kim Crockett 1,119,215
Minnesota State Auditor: Julie Blaha 1,167,561, Ryan Wilson 1,159,086
Minnesota Attorney General: Keith Ellison 1,253,696, Jim Schultz 1,232,839