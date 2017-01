A baby boy, Chase Lane Peterson, is Lakewood Health’s 2017 New Year’s baby. Baby Chase was born at 6:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017, his parents are Mercedes Bollin and Matthew Peterson of Browerville.The family was given a handmade quilt from Judy Droubie of the Piecemakers Quilt Club. They also received $50 from the Lakewood Health System Auxiliary. In 2016, 475 babies were born at Lakewood ealth System. (Submitted photo)