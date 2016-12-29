Home / News / Icy roads cause crash

Icy roads cause crash

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 4:00am admin1

A Holmen, Wisc. man is in critical condition as the result of a one-vehicle accident Dec. 26, on Hwy 10 north of Cushing.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Adam McCullough was traveling north on Hwy 10 at approximately 1 p.m. when he lost control on the icy road. His vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median.

McCullough was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. McCullough was later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robblnsdale and as of Dec. 27, remained in critical condition.

