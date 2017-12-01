Hillukka and Monson to lead Wadena Board

The first meeting of 2017, held Jan. 3, Commissioner Dave Hillukka was elected chair of the Wadena County Board. Commissioner Sheldon Monson was elected vice-chair. Both elections were by unanimous vote with no opposition. This is Hillukka’s second time as chair, and Monson’s first time as vice-chair.

Before the board meeting, Jim Hofer and Chuck Horsager were sworn in as county commissioners by Judge Sally Robertson. Hofer was re-elected to a second term in November, and Horsager was elected to a first term. Horsager is filling the seat previously held by Rodney Bounds.

Also sworn in was Lee Brekke, who was re-appointed by the board to serve as County Assessor.

Chair Hillukka will prepare a list of suggested committee assignments for the commissioners and present it at a future board meeting. Each commissioner serves on at least 10 committees, organization boards, advisory committees, executive committees, etc., for local, regional, and state groups.

In other business, the board

o Approved two low income septic replacement grants, one for a homeowner in Sec. 3 of Leaf River Township, and one for a homeowner in Sec. 17 of Wadena Township.

o Agreed to approve a change in benefits payroll deductions. Effective soon, employees will have their benefit deductions taken from their first and second monthly paychecks equally, rather than having all deductions taken from the first paycheck.

o Learned that the consultant who conducted the county’s Environmental Scan with employees will come to the Jan. 10 meeting to report the results.

o Approved the remodeling estimate from Vercon for work to be done in the Social Services building, including replacing a set of stairs and remodeling a basement restroom.