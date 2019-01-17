Hello, Readers,

If you want to put something in next week’s Staples World, get it in this week.

That’s the mantra we will start repeating in coming weeks, as the Staples World deadlines for ads and stories will be moved up a day, starting Jan. 25. In order to get used to that change, it’s never too early start the mantra: if you want to put something in next week’s newspaper, get it in this week.

Starting Jan. 30, the newspaper will be published on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. This change is being made to accommodate a new work week progression that will hopefully help us do a better job in telling your stories.

Although it doesn’t start until the following week, we still want you to get used to the new schedule: If you want something in next week’s newspaper, get it in this week.