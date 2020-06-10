Free food distribution in Verndale

Free distribution food packages will be distributed Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Verndale Area Food Shelf.

Through the Caronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) distributions of food include 35 lbs. of dairy, protein and vegetables. On a drive-through basis, 300 boxes will be given out to first come, first served. Maximum of two boxes per car (no exceptions).

The Verndale Area Food Shelf is located at 402 NE Clark Dr. (Verndale Family Life Church).