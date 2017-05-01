Four ag commodity councils seeking board members

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will be conducting a mail ballot election to fill board vacancies for Minnesota’s barley, beef, corn, and soybean research and promotion councils. Elected members serve three year terms, directing the investment of their councils’ check-off program dollars. Candidates will be selected through mail ballot elections scheduled in April 2017.

Contact the nominating committee chair from their respective council, listed below. The registration deadline is Jan. 31, 2017.

Barley Research and Promotion Council: vacancies in District 3, includes the counties of Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Lac Qui Parle, Ottertail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin.

Barley Research and Promotion Council office: 800-242-6118 or 218-253-4311.

Beef Research and Promotion Council: vacancies in District 5 includes the counties of Benton, Carver, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Morrison, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, Wright.

Beef Research and Promotion Council office: 763-479-1011.

Corn Research and Promotion Council: vacancies in Districts 1, 2, 4 include the counties of Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin, Yellow Medicine.

Corn Research and Promotion Council office: 952-233-0333.

Soybean Research and Promotion Council: vacancies in Districts 1, 2, 3 include the counties of Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, St. Louis, Cook, Lake and Districts 5 and 6 includie the counties of Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, Washington, Wright.

Soybean Research and Promotion Council office: 888-896-9678 or 507-388-1635.