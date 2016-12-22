Foster Grandparent volunteers celebrated

Foster Grandparents from Central Minnesota gathered Dec 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Staples, recognizing their volunteer efforts. Foster Grandparents volunteer in area schools as role models as they mentor students.

Thirty three Foster Grandparents, area educators and Catholic Charities staff enjoyed a performance by the Staples-Motley High School Choir followed by a catered meal by Ted and Gen’s of Aldrich. Foster Grandparent Director Stacy Lund and Area Supervisor Jon Knopik led the program and acknowledged Foster Grandparents with one to 15 years of service.

Darcy Brauch, Vonnie Diehl and Kathy Maurer were recognized for their first year of service. Brauch serves at SonRise Christian School in Bluffton, Diehl at Staples-Motley Elementary and Maurer at Menahga Elementary School.

Five Foster Grandparents were recognized for five years of service. Joannie Bakken, Carol Wallace and Jo Weiher serve at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary; Darlene Gillson at Motley-Staples Middle School; and Geneva Hoemberg at Staples-Motley Elementary.

John Marsh and Marcia Marsh were recognized for ten years of service at Staples-Motley High School.

One Foster Grandparent was recognized for 15 of service in the program. Arlene Wynn has spent all 15 years at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.

“She is so important to our students and me. I don’t know what I’d do without her”, remarked teacher Mandy Gallant.

Evelyn Snabb, Staples-Motley Elementary; Glenda Gilster, Menahga Elementary; Odelia Wegscheid, Heart of the Lakes Elementary, Perham; Darlene Eiswald and Shirley Schaun, Bertha; and Sylvia Tappe, Verndale schools; were introduced as new volunteers this school year.

This marks the 51st Anniversary of the Foster Grandparent Program and the belief that inspired its beginning in 1965. Namely, that seniors have extraordinary gifts and talents to share with vulnerable children.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers seniors, age 55 and over, the opportunity to work with students in local schools, or other non-profit agencies where there are children who need extra assistance.

The benefits to the volunteer are as great as those to the children. Statistics reveal 90 percent of the Foster Grandparents have reported that volunteering gives them a sense of purpose and 76 percent have reported that their physical and mental health is significantly better when they volunteer.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers many benefits to those who participate, including a tax free hourly stipend, transportation reimbursement for mileage or for using a city bus, orientation, on-going training, health benefits and more. The joy of helping children and getting frequent hugs seem to be among the “most mentioned” benefits.

For more information or to apply to be a Foster Grandparent, contact Jon Knopik at jknopik@ccstcloud.org or 320-229-4593.