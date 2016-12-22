Food shelf donation at Christmas

Staples-Motley Elementary School third graders donated over 160 pounds of food to the local food shelf. In lieu of a gift exchange, the students were invited to donate non-perishable food items. “We are so proud of our third graders supporting the needs of our community,” said the third grade teachers, Donalee Butler, Jody Johnson, Pete Kautto and Sarah Larson. From left back to right are Jorja Kobliska,Gabe Decker, Eli Dumpprope, Britta Sweeney, Kat Beach, Lily Cline and Wyatt Lahr. (Submitted photo)