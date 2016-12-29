First Student Activity Day set for Jan. 3

Tuesday, Jan. 3, as Staples-Motley students return from their winter break, they’ll have an interesting first day back of learning, helping and playing as the school district will hold its first Activity Day.

While students are engaged in a variety of activities, teachers will be in workshops and learning groups. Often when teachers have in-service days like this, other staff such as paraprofessionals, bus drivers and food service personnel lose a day of work. In addition, parents need to make alternative arrangements for their children.

To address this issue the board and administration decided to plan these activities, which will be carried out under the supervision of staff and volunteers. Additional activities days are planned for Feb. 3 and April 3.

Kindergarten and first graders will have; story time, rotation of activities, library, phy. ed, music, puzzles, technology and games.

Second graders will leave for 3-2-1 Bounce in Brainerd in the morning.

Third grade will go to the Staples Community Center for swimming, gym time, activities and board games.

All elementary school students will meet at Centennial Auditorium for a movie at 1 p.m. and will be back to the school by 3 p.m.

At Motley-Staples Middle School, the fourth and fifth graders will have in-school activities and will watch a movie.

Sixth graders will spend the day at Camp Shaminau.

Seventh grade; students will help with the Hunger No More project at the high school. High school students will also be helping with that project.

High school students have also volunteered to help with the elementary activities.

Other high school activities include; League of Legends video game event and a representative from St. Cloud State University will be visiting.