Fire and ice

The home of Leona Blonigan was severly damaged by a fire on Jan. 9. The home is on Portage Loop, 10 miles south of Staples near Sylvan Shores. Staples and Motley fire departments responded and battled the fire for three hours, through snow and cold and wind. Staples Fire Chief Scott Braith said the fire started in the attached garage and spread to the attic of the home. Blonigan, her daughter and a grandchild were at the home at the time and heard the fire crackling in the garage around 3 p.m. They escaped unharmed. Below, Staples and Motley firefighters work together to provide support for firefighters inside the burning home. (Staples World photos by Mark Anderson)

 

