Lisa Morgan and Kassidy Rice of NJPA Educational Solutions will show the movie “Screenagers,” about students spending time with video screens. The free event is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at NJPA in Staples. The public is asked to register at NJPAcoop.org/edregistration. Rice said it is a great film for parents and middle-school or older students. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)

Finding out what screens do to brains

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 4:00am admin1
By: 
Mark Anderson News Editor

National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) is offering a free showing of the movie “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” about how American teenagers can spend nearly half their day looking at screens, including TV, videos, movies, social media, gaming and listening to music.

The event is a new direction for NJPA’s Educational Solutions department, which normally puts on training programs for teachers and school administrators. But for Kassidy Rice, Manager of Education Solutions, and Lisa Morgan, Education Program Coordinator, the movie is a perfect extension of NJPA’s mission.

“NJPA is about looking for needs of educators. It’s  driving everything we do,” said Morgan.

“While we do training for teachers, ultimately we’re here for the kids,” said Rice.

And screens are playing a bigger and bigger role in education, even at schools where screens are forbidden. “Teachers tell us how their students are being distracted,” said Rice. “Parents aren’t fully aware of the damage it can do.”

“We are hearing it all the time,” added Morgan.

Morgan said film gives a background on understanding  screen time and how it affects relationships, family and even achievement.

“We will also have solutions on how to continue to use devices in a healthy way,” said Rice.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the film begins at 6:30 with a running time of one hour and six minutes. Please register in advance. For more information, and to register, visit www.njpa.co/EdSolCourses. View the trailer at www.njpa.co/Screenagers. 

 

