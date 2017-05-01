Final steps of demolition

The steps were the last to go during the recent demolition of the apartment building along Hwy 10 in Staples, next to Taylor Funeral Home (the former city hall building). The building, owned by Taylor Funeral Home, was razed in order to put in a parking lot for their establishment. Originally, the building had been an Episcopal Church. When the church closed in the 1970s, it was purchased by the late Lambert Klose, who converted it into a four-plex. Lambert’s son, Ken Klose and his wife, Lanie, inherited the building, but later traded it for another building in Staples owned by Dave and Carmen Nordell. The Nordells owned the apartment building, along with the former city hall building, which years later would be sold and converted into the present Taylor Funeral Home. (Staples World photo by Dawn Timbs)