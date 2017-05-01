Home / News / Final steps of demolition

Final steps of demolition

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 4:00am admin1

The steps were the last to go during the recent demolition of the apartment building along Hwy 10 in Staples, next to Taylor Funeral Home (the former city hall building). The building, owned by Taylor Funeral Home, was razed in order to put in a parking lot for their establishment. Originally, the building had been an Episcopal Church. When the church closed in the 1970s, it was purchased by the late Lambert Klose, who converted it into a four-plex. Lambert’s son, Ken Klose and his wife, Lanie, inherited the building, but later traded it for another building in Staples owned by Dave and Carmen Nordell. The Nordells owned the apartment building, along with the former city hall building, which years later would be sold and converted into the present Taylor Funeral Home. (Staples World photo by Dawn Timbs)

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media