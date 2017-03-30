Farmers asked to complete survey

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey. This year the phone survey is directed at soybean and wheat producers. The data helps the MDA track the use of agricultural chemicals on Minnesota farms and provides guidance to educational and research programs.

The survey should begin April 3 and be completed by April 15. Questions will focus on the 2016 growing season and survey farmers on pesticide and fertilizer applications on soybeans and wheat grown in Minnesota. The annual survey is completely voluntary and producers are not asked any personal questions.

The MDA has conducted similar surveys over the past decade. The survey is conducted for the MDA by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service out of their regional offices in Missouri.

Minnesota farmers may be getting calls from multiple agencies and companies conducting a variety of surveys this time of year, but the information gathered from this survey is critical for research purposes.

If you have questions about the MDA’s annual survey, or if you wish to view results of previous surveys, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/chemicals/pestfertsurvey.aspx. Producers can also call the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 651-261-1993 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday.