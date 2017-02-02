Family fun time in Motley

A number of families attended the ‘Move, Drop (Everything) & Read’ event at the Motley Family Center Jan. 30. The fun-filled evening, sponsored by the Staples-Motley Early Childhood Coalition and Staples-Motley Early Childhood Family Education, kicked off ‘I Love to Read’ month. Parents and their children were invited to “build brain connections through reading and movement” by participating in six stations which included storytime and movement activities.