Home / News / Family fun time in Motley
Piper Noska walks on a balance beam, with some help from her mom, Kayla Noska and baby brother Drake.Motley Police Chief Ron Smith reads “Going on a Bear Hunt” to a group of children.Dr. David Freeman reads “Stuck in the Mud” to (from left) Landon Moench, Payton Nelson, Xander Moench. (Staples World photos by Dawn Timbs)

Family fun time in Motley

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 4:00am admin1

A number of families attended the ‘Move, Drop (Everything) & Read’ event at the Motley Family Center Jan. 30. The fun-filled evening, sponsored by the Staples-Motley Early Childhood Coalition and Staples-Motley Early Childhood Family Education, kicked off ‘I Love to Read’ month. Parents and their children were invited to “build brain connections through reading and movement” by participating in six stations which included storytime and movement activities.

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media