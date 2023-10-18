Donations now accepted for library book sale

Donations of gently used books and DVDs are now being accepted for the Friends of Staples Public Library book sale which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m.-noon.

Donations are accepted only during regular library hours and cannot be left in the atrium. Library hours are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1-8 p.m., Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon

Donated hard cover and paperback books cannot have torn covers or pages, water damage, yellowed or musty pages. In addition the library cannot accept dictionaries, encyclopedias, church religion books, school text books or VHS or cassette tapes.

The Staples Public Library is located just north of the stoplight on Hwy. 10 in the City Hall building at 122 6th St. NE, Staples. For information call 218-894-1401 or visit griver.org/locations/staples.

Proceeds of the sale support library programming.