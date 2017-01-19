Home / News / Donation to library group

Donation to library group

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 4:00am admin1

Liz Koskiniemi, left, of the Staples Motley Area Women of Today, presented a $250 check to Gloria Palmer, president of the Friends of the Staples Public Library to support library programming. The funds were earned during the annual Railroad Days Car Show organized by the Women of Today. Koskiniemi said the group will be doing the car show again for the 2017 Railroad Days. This check kicks off the annual membership and fund raising campaign for the Friends of the Library. Letters for that campaign will be going out soon. For information about Women of Today call Janet Kiley at 218-296-0177. For information about Friends of the Library call Palmer at 218-894-1204. (Staples World photo by Brenda Halvorson)

 

