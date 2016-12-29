Home / News / DFS board - new fundraisers, same purpose
Dollars For Scholars board members include, front row from left, Judy Droubie, Melissa Daniels, Mary Kobliska and Sharon Hirschey; standing, Carol Jackson, Bryan Winkels, Becky Fuhrman and Lisa Giza. Not pictured are Melanie Bestland, Dale Williams, Michelle Wolhowe, Karina Kobliska, Mike Schmidt and Jennifer Strickland. Board members said they appreciate the work of two long time pillars of the board, Roger Houselog and Jody Longbella, who recently went off the board. (Staples World photo by Mark AndersonDollars For Scholars student representatives are responsible for helping out with events, mailings and letting their classmates know about the opportunities available. Above, seated from left, Autumn Nelsen, Brian Sterriker, Ashley Smith and Claire Wolhowe; standing, Cade Schmidt, Emmitt Winkels, Scout Strickland, Kiera Dumpprope and advisor Michelle Wolhowe. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)

DFS board - new fundraisers, same purpose

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 4:00am admin1
Application processes changed, but many individual scholarship requirements remain
By: 
Mark Anderson News Editor

The Staples-Motley Dollars For Scholars (DFS) board has new faces replacing some of the long time members. They are trying new things as a board and have more going on with their web site and online fundraising. But their main purpose is still the same, to provide educational scholarships to local students.

This year the board is conducting a raffle that will replace the auction they have held for many years. The raffle will still have some of the items that have been auctioned, such as Lakes Jam tickets, a sleigh ride, equipment and gift certificates from local businesses. A full list is on their facebook page.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from any board member and they will also be selling them at athletic events, such as the Jan. 6 boys basketball game and Jan. 21 wrestling meet. Giza Plumbing & Heating in Staples also has raffle tickets for sale.

The raffle drawing will be held Jan. 24 at halftime of the basketball double-header that night.

A new way to support DFS is through their GoFundMe web page. Donations to this year’s scholarships need to be received by Jan 31.

Dollars For Scholars is also accepting new scholarships through the first week of January. Any person or organization who wants to create a scholarship is welcome to add it to the lineup. The fund is considered a charitable donation. Of all the scholarships given out each year, approximately $10,000 comes from the board’s general fund. The rest are sponsored scholarships. DFS has given out more than $85,000 in scholarships each year for the past four years and has a total of $1,439,365 distributed since they started in 1986.

The way students apply for the scholarships has changed in the last year. They now go online and fill out information to match criteria that is set for each scholarship. Some scholarships require essays and specific requirements, but others are open to all students. The Howard Griffiths scholarships still will require the interview process that has been established.

After all that work has been done, this year’s awards ceremony is scheduled for May 5 a 7 p.m. in Centennial Auditorium.

Once a student is awarded a scholarship, they wait until they start college, then verify their proof of enrollment. A check is then sent in both the student’s name and in the name of the college, so that the money only goes for tuition or books.

