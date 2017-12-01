Depot progress

Contractors work grinding and polishing the lobby floor at Northern Pacific Historical Depot, Staples, part of the restoration and rehabilitation project. At right, Bess McCollough, historic architect with Collaborative Design Group; Jerry Thiessen, project manager for Alliance Building Corp.; and Tom Kajer, Staples Historical Society president, review progress on Depot project. The next steps include installing bathroom fixtures and some wooden doors, as well as painting the new walls and ceiling in the lobby. Access to the lobby will be limited for the next week or so to allow the floor finishing to be completed without foot traffic. (Submitted photos)