Five newly elected members of the Staples City Council took the oath of office as they began their new terms on the council. From left, Rachel Johnson, Chris Etzler, Mary Theurer, Doug Case and Brian Fisher. Johnson and Fisher are starting their first term on the council, while Etzler was re-elected as mayor and Theurer and Case were re-elected as council members. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)

Council gets to work on winter issues

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 4:00am admin1
Committee assignments made
By: 
Mark Anderson News Editor

The Staples City Council discussed shoveling sidewalks and ice skating at their Jan. 10 meeting.

Council member Doug Case said residents had asked him if the city was going to have a skating rink this year. City Administrator Jerel Nelsen said there were no plans to start one. He said in past years they’ve had a rink on the south side of town near the overpass. The council agreed that they should look into doing it again, if not this year then next year.

Council member Rachel Johnson brought up enforcing the city’s sidewalk shoveling ordinance, citing the Safe Routes to School program that encourages children to walk to school. Mayor Chris Etzler said ordinance enforcement is an ongoing debate with the council and they have not decided if they should plow the sidewalks for a fee or charge homeowners who don’t shovel their sidewalk.

The council also approved board appointments, but had questions over the appointment  to the Staples Economic Development Authority Board. The SEDA board has two openings, Etzler said. Case has expressed interest and Johnson has also shown interest. Etzler said since Case has seniority on the council, he should get one seat and asked Fisher if he was also interested in sitting on that board. Fisher said he hadn’t considered committee positions and declined to put his name in for the position since Johnson said she was interested.

The SEDA board will be made up of Case, Johnson and Etzler from the council, a long with community members; Tim Rice, Mary Klamm, Al Kolling and Doyle Yoder. The board oversees the position of Economic Development Director Melissa Radermacher.

City boards

The council approved the following committee and board appointments:

o Public Works Commission: Stan Carlson, Bruce Nelsen, Al Kolling, Mary Theurer, Roy Miles

o Airport Board: Ken Peterson, Kent Nordell, Jeff Weitemier, Doug Case, Bruce Nelsen

o Planning and Zoning Commission: Seth Dokken, Rachel Johnson, Brian Fisher, Doug Case, Janet Kiley, Tom Kajer, Bruce Drone

o Parks and Rec Advisory Board: John Gorton, Libby Isenberg, Roy Miles, John Jewison, Ron Murray, MaryAnn Petersen, Melissa Daniels

o Board of Adjustment: Roy Miles, Bruce Drone, Brian Niemann

o Community Corrections: Ron Murray

o Joint Airport Zoning Board: Doug Case, Chris Etzler

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority board has terms that expire in November. Members of that board are: Frank Leidenfrost, Rose Hoemberg, Bruce Nelsen, Ellen Nelson and Bruce Hayenga.

In other news, the council

o Designated Staples World as official newspaper.

o Approved pawnbroker’s license for Like-Nu Gun & Pawn.

o Approved pay equity implementation report.

 

