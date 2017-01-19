Council gets to work on winter issues

The Staples City Council discussed shoveling sidewalks and ice skating at their Jan. 10 meeting.

Council member Doug Case said residents had asked him if the city was going to have a skating rink this year. City Administrator Jerel Nelsen said there were no plans to start one. He said in past years they’ve had a rink on the south side of town near the overpass. The council agreed that they should look into doing it again, if not this year then next year.

Council member Rachel Johnson brought up enforcing the city’s sidewalk shoveling ordinance, citing the Safe Routes to School program that encourages children to walk to school. Mayor Chris Etzler said ordinance enforcement is an ongoing debate with the council and they have not decided if they should plow the sidewalks for a fee or charge homeowners who don’t shovel their sidewalk.

The council also approved board appointments, but had questions over the appointment to the Staples Economic Development Authority Board. The SEDA board has two openings, Etzler said. Case has expressed interest and Johnson has also shown interest. Etzler said since Case has seniority on the council, he should get one seat and asked Fisher if he was also interested in sitting on that board. Fisher said he hadn’t considered committee positions and declined to put his name in for the position since Johnson said she was interested.

The SEDA board will be made up of Case, Johnson and Etzler from the council, a long with community members; Tim Rice, Mary Klamm, Al Kolling and Doyle Yoder. The board oversees the position of Economic Development Director Melissa Radermacher.

City boards

City boards