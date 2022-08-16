Corn feed
Tue, 08/16/2022 - 4:22pm admin1
August 20
Free Corn Feed Yes; the Corn Feed is on - same place, same time. Sat., Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m., Staples Alliance Church, 1512 8th St. NE, Staples. All welcome! Info: 218-894-2916.
