Community mourns loss of young men

Tragedy struck twice in Cass County this past week, taking the lives of two young men from the local community.

On Jan. 10, 18-year-old Devin Alexander, a senior at Pillager High School, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Sylvan Township; and on the morning of Jan. 13, a trailer house fire claimed the life of 20-year-old Alan Dumpprope of Motley.

Alan Dumpprope

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Jan. 13, at 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a house fire in the 12000 block of State Hwy 64, in rural Motley. Responders arrived and found a trailer home fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire were immediately underway. An adult male, later identified as Alan Dumpprope, was located deceased inside the residence.

The initial investigation reveals Dumpprope died of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although there is speculation that it may have been caused by a space heater.

Alan lived in the home with his older brother, Joseph Dumpprope, who was not home at the time.

A 2015 graduate of Staples-Motley High School, Alan had recently celebrated his 20th birthday on Dec. 27. “Just three weeks ago,” noted Pastor Jim Johnson, who officiated the celebration of life service Jan. 17, at Motley Free Methodist Church.

There was standing room only, as at least 375 family members and friends came to pay their final respects to Alan.

Pastor Johnson acknowledged that Alan’s life was cut short. “He had so much potential...and we are left with a lot of ‘what if’s’...,” the pastor said. “A tragedy like this is hard to understand...we don’t have all the answers.” He encouraged the congregation to “trust in the living God...even when we don’t understand.” He went on to quote a verse from the Bible which states, “There is a time to be born and a time to die.”

In the midst of the pain, Pastor Johnson encouraged those in attendance to remember the joy Alan brought to the world during his short time on earth. He mentioned that Alan was an artist and a writer of music. A recording of one of Alan’s rap songs was played near the close of the service.

Others were given the opportunity to share their own memories.

Alan’s grandma, Jan Barron, recalled his wonderful sense of humor; and the fun they would have when he came to visit. She shared the story of how his grandpa, whom Alan always called, ‘gramma gramma’ when he was younger, came to give little Alan the nickname, ‘Squirt.’ Grandpa (gramma gramma) Jeff Barron went on to say that Alan had a “servant’s heart.”

One of Alan’s teachers mentioned his shy smile and sweet spirit. “He was always so generous.”

Mary Stangle-Hess said that Alan, who went to school with her son, Joe, was one of several students who was often at their house. She considered herself “one of his moms.”

Pastor Johnson went on to share the story of how, in 2005, he had officiated at the funeral of an eight-year-old boy named Austin Mevissen. He didn’t learn until this week that Austin had been Alan’s best friend. In speaking with Alan’s mom, Angela (Rach) Goff, Pastor Johnson learned that Austin’s death had “devastated Alan.” He was deeply hurt and it would take years before Alan trusted enough to let other friends into his life. Which he did, as was evidenced by the dozens of school friends in attendance.

“It’s a testament that he did recover from his broken heart and go on to make many friends,” Pastor Jim said. He went on to note something a foreign exchange student had written in one of Alan’s yearbooks. “He was the nicest person of all to me,” Pastor Johnson read.

Alan had a heart for the down and out person. “He was compassionate and loving...he genuinely cared,” the pastor said.

When he was in grade school, Alan embraced the Christian faith during Vacation Bible School at the Staples United Methodist Church, Pastor Johnson shared. He went on to say that Rev. Kathy Horn was the pastor at that time. “She sent a message saying what a delight Alan had been.”

Pastor Johnson recalled the morning Alan died. It was about 6:20 a.m. and he had been up reading the Bible when he heard the sirens. “I smelled smoke and I went to the window and saw the orange glow...I knew something was tragically wrong.”

All he could do was pray, Pastor Johnson said, noting that the temperature was hovering at 30 degrees below zero.

He later learned that the fire, about a quarter mile northeast of his house, had destroyed the home of his neighbors, Joseph and Alan Dumpprope; and taken Alan’s life.

Tragedies like this are a reminder that, “We are just passing through,” the pastor said.

Pastor Johnson went on to share a quote Alan’s mom, Angela, had posted on her Facebook page. “In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your heart. You may never know when you may not have that chance again.”

Devin Alexander

Snow and ice were contributing factors in Alexander’s accident, which happened on Hwy 210, one mile west of County Rd. 1 in Cass County. It was approximately 6:30 p.m. at the time.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alexander, driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was westbound on Hwy 210 when he attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control and was struck broadside by a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Lane Blowers, 17, of Motley. Alexander’s vehicle came to a rest in the eastbound ditch; and Blowers’ vehicle came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor, the state patrol said.

Blowers, along with one of his passengers, Edward Papenfuss, 17, of Browerville, were transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Blowers’ other passengers included Skyler Bittner, 15; Tyler Chounard, 16, Cushing; Conner Kasper, 15; and Kearra Mikel, 16, Browerville. None of these four were transported to a health facility, although Mikel was listed as sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Pillager High School Principal Josh Smith said he will remember Devin for his great smile. Smith noted that the young man had completed basic training and was a member of the Army National Guard. He was anxious to graduate from Pillager High School this spring and move on to Advanced Individual Training (AIT).

“If you knew Devin, we ask that you remember him as a young man who cared for his family and friends dearly. If you did not know Devin, we ask that you help support his friends and loved ones during this terribly difficult time with kind words, thought and understanding,” Smith said in an email.

An estimated 800 people attended Alexander’s funeral service Jan. 16, held at the Pillager High School Gymnasium.

Alexander was given military funeral honors. Several Army National Guard members were in attendance, providing the color guard, rifle salute and playing of taps. A United States flag was presented to Alexander’s mother, Lori White of Baxter.

People were given the opportunity to share memories of Devin during the service. A girl named Payton described her pal as being “sweet and funny.” She told the story of how her dog, Cash, would always jump into Devin’s truck with him and ultimately became his dog. “I wish I’d given Cash to him sooner, because they were best friends.”

Another young man said he had attended basic training with Alexander. “We were in the same company,” he said. “Devin was super nervous on the plane...it was his first plane ride.”

Devin’s art teacher, John, shared of the young man’s talent and of his positive impact in class. “He was almost like another son to me...I will miss him very much.”

Pastor Dan Johnson, one of the officiants at the service, said he had been privileged to coach Devin in football. He recalled the boy’s infectious smile and “eyes that shone with genuine care.” Devin also had a faith in Jesus, the pastor said.

Others remembered how Devin had been kind to them at school, how he had been a friend to those often bullied. One young girl shared that Devin had been her first date at a seventh grade dance. Another girl still holds on to a ring he gave her when they were both eight years old. “It doesn’t fit anymore, but I still keep it,” she said through tears.

Greg said he moved to Pillager last year and “knew Devin enough to know that he did not like Fords.” Last week, Greg went on, Devin came to his rescue when his car broke down, offering a ride in his Chevy and calling for a tow truck.

As noted in Devin’s memorial service bulletin, “He liked Chevy trucks, especially his truck.”

A photo of Devin and his beloved Chevy GMC graces the cover of the bulletin. Inside, is inscribed one of Devin’s favorite quotes. “Truth is, you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride and nothing is guaranteed.”