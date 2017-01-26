Home / News / Clean and paint radiators

Clean and paint radiators

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 4:00am admin1

Gene Floistad of Staples, above and Tom Kajer were among those Staples Historical Society volunteers who scraped and blew debris from 107 years of accumulation on the radiators at the Staples Northern Pacific Depot. The radiators were given a fresh coat of silver paint. The project was part of the restoration and rehabilitation of the depot. So far heating, plumbing and electrical systems have been updated. On the main floor, bathrooms are being completed, some doors will be replaced, floors cleaned and refinished and lobby walls and ceiling painted. (Submitted photo by Tom Crawford)

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media