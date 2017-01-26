Clean and paint radiators

Gene Floistad of Staples, above and Tom Kajer were among those Staples Historical Society volunteers who scraped and blew debris from 107 years of accumulation on the radiators at the Staples Northern Pacific Depot. The radiators were given a fresh coat of silver paint. The project was part of the restoration and rehabilitation of the depot. So far heating, plumbing and electrical systems have been updated. On the main floor, bathrooms are being completed, some doors will be replaced, floors cleaned and refinished and lobby walls and ceiling painted. (Submitted photo by Tom Crawford)