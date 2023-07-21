Home / News / CLC teacher’s death ruled murder-suicide

CLC teacher’s death ruled murder-suicide

Fri, 07/21/2023 - 1:47pm admin1

The death of Vickie O’Brien, 63, a nursing teacher at Central Lakes College, has been ruled a murder. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department said her husband, Terrance O’Brien, 64, shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Both victims were found on June 26 at their home in Sylvan Township, north of Pillager.

The investigation into the deaths was conducted by the sheriff’s department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

 

