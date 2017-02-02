CLC Staples hosts career fair

Eleven area high schools participated in a career exploration day at Central Lakes College on Friday, Jan. 27. Schools included Aitkin, Browerville, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Crosby-Ironton, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Royalton, Brainerd AEC and Pine River-Backus. About 530 students were in attendance from grades 9-12.

Before the event, students were asked to choose what careers they would like to learn about from a list of 20 different career areas. During the event, students visited the three programs of their choosing and then spent 40 minutes in sessions learning about those programs and the career opportunities they can lead to.

Academic Advisor Janet Gontarek said her goal as event coordinator is, “for students to gain valuable career information, interact with instructors, and gain an understanding of the education and training needed for various career areas.”

This career fair was made possible by the national and state monies from the Carl D. Perkins grant. CLC is part of the Central Lakes Perkins consortium. The grant goes towards K-12 and post-secondary education in the area. Both groups work together to put the grant money towards areas that benefit both.

CLC Secondary Relations Director, Paul Preimesberger said, “CLC continues to support career pathway events for high school students in the region. We’re very proud to help host this career fair at our beautiful Staples campus, home to many outstanding CTE programs.”

Pine River-Backus High School Counselor Mary Sigan was pleased to be at the event again. “We attend every year because it’s a very fun-filled, educational event. We’ve been coming since it started around ten years ago.”

Nickie Doyle, Counselor at Crosby-Ironton High School added, “I always love bringing students to this event. It’s great having the opportunity to explore the different opportunities that are available, even if it pushes them out of their comfort zone.”