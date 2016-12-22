City of Staples levy increases 3.92 percent

The Staples City Council approved a final tax levy of a 3.92 percent increase over last year’s levy.

City Administrator Jerel Nelsen said some of the reasons for the increase included; salary increases, increase in part time police hours and an increase in community center staffing. The police department also will have more budgeted for equipment, which includes cameras. Other budget increases were compensation for the city council and mayor pay and an increase in the debt service levy.

The city saved money in lower fuel costs, had a $2,800 increase in Local Government Aid from the state, while health insurance costs remained the same.

The council approved the levy and the budget with council member Kevin Jenkins voting against both.

The council approved to increase wastewater rates, with larger users getting larger increases. Electric and water rates will remain the same.

The council approved legal service contracts with Kyra Ladd for Wadena County and Joe Krueger for Todd County.

Community center

Nelsen said the Staples Community Center researched several payment manager companies and would like to hire a company called ACH to handle financial transactions. He said the company would allow people to pay membership fees directly from their credit cards or checking account and would allow reimbursement to people whose health insurance covers portions of health club memberships. The company would install a key card system, which allows access to and tracks how often an individual uses the facilities.

Electric car station

Public Works Director Doug Bendorf told the council that they have an opportunity to get a free charging station put in for electric cars. He said the program stems from the penalty Volkswagen is paying for falsifying emissions tests.

Bendorf said they would choose one of two locations, near Ernie’s Food Market or near the Hwy 10 stoplight.

Bendorf said the city’s electric department would sell the electricity to people that use the charging station.