City's state aid projected to rise

June 13

The Staples City Council held a short meeting on June 13 in which they:

o Heard from City Administrator Jerel Nelsen that the Minnesota Legislature is proposing a three percent LGA increase for next year, plus some additional transportation aid.

o Heard from Public Works Director Doug Bendorf that the 6th Street NE and Michigan Ave. paving projects will start soon.

o Approved request from Staples ‘93 Lions to conduct a raffle.

o Approved tobacco license for Myers & Myers, new owners of the Southside Mini Mart.

o Approved grant agreement with MnDOT for an airport hangar pavement project.

