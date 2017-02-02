Citizens Against Drugs members going to national forum in D.C.

Representatives from Staples and Long Prairie are headed to the Washington, D.C., area to join approximately 3,000 substance abuse prevention specialists and advocates from throughout the country for CADCA’s (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s) 27th Annual National Leadership Forum.

“We are so excited to be able to spend several days with other similar organizations from across the country, learning and honing our prevention skills so our community can be a better place, one that doesn’t suffer from the harms of drug and alcohol abuse,” says Connie Burns, Project Coordinator. “We plan to come back reenergized with new strategies under our belt to tackle drug use in Todd County.”

CADCA’s Forum will cover a wide range of topics – everything from how to prevent prescription drug abuse and the abuse of synthetic drugs and marijuana to how to create tobacco-free environments and develop policies to reduce underage drinking.

The coalition has recently impacted the community with several projects, including an Events/Festival Best Practice Project and a Youth Marijuana Project.

The coalition representatives will hear from several federal leaders including Michael Botticelli, former director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) who will both receive CADCA’s National Leadership Award at the event.

CADCA’s National Leadership Forum, the nation’s largest training event for community prevention leaders, treatment professionals and researchers, will take place at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 6-9. Visit the Forum website for details about training sessions, speakers, and special events.

Citizens Against Drugs Coalition’s Mission is “To promote healthy decisions by increasing community awareness and involvement to prevent underage alcohol consumption, adult alcohol abuse, and drug misuse.” Coalition members meet monthly at locations in both Long Prairie and in Staples. For more information about CAD, contact Connie Burns at connie.burns@co.todd.mn.us, call 320-732-2221, or David Determan at David.determan@co.todd.mn.us, or call 320-732-4179.