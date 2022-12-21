Christmas letters
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having an awesome Christmas!
What I want in my stocking is or some ideas are these: blissy pillow case, silk sleeping mask, shein gift card and ultra gift card. And then what I want for under the tree is nike blazers, the black ones. There is a picture on the next page. My size is 8 or 9 in womenns.
Sincerly,
Eva Weber
Age 12
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you santa?
For Christmas I would like a bunny. I made yo some special cookies. I would like a special hair bow, and a picture of my family.
Marry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Alora Weber
Age 5
Hi Santa,
I want a nerf gun, Star Wars guys or Akedo guys. I love you Santa! Thank you for sending me another elf. It is a very snowy day, but it is fun! Have a great Christmas!
Love,
Flynn Weber
Age 7
Dear Santa. For Christmas I want in my stalking, LED lights. I also want in my stalking hairchain. I also want as a present a Shellac washing station. Also a fuzzy waited blanket. That is what I want for Christmas. Say hi to the reindeer for me.
Love,
Annie Weber
Age 9