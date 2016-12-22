Carr named president of sheriff’s group

Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr was sworn in as President of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) by Seventh Judicial District Judge Sally Ireland Robertson, at their annual winter conference held Dec. 13, at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

Carr brings over 22 years of experience in law enforcement, including 17 years in the Wadena County Sheriff’s Dept. He was elected sheriff in 2006, has many years of professional leadership training and has been on the MSA Executive Board of Directors since 2012.

MSA was established in 1885 with the purpose of “to legislate and provide training and education for Sheriffs and staff so they are better prepared to serve and protect the citizens of Minnesota, which includes 87 counties.”

Carr said he was humbled and honored and looks forward to being the MSA President. “MSA has truly made our sheriff’s office and me better because of it. I would like to thank the residents of Wadena County for giving me the opportunity to be their sheriff and because of this we will have a stronger voice not only in our county but in the state,” said Carr.