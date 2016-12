Lakewood Health System Care Center, Staples hosted a Christmas gatheirng for residents, families and friends, Dec. 16 in the Activities Room. Refreshments were served, including treats from Santa Claus (Tim Rice). Above: Rosie Blessing and her sister, Sue Baker discuss being naughty or nice with Santa while mom, Lillian Kahnke wants her treat from Santa. (Staples World photos by Janice Winter)