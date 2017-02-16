Calix convicted for drug sales

Angel Calix, 53, of Staples, was convicted Feb. 3 in Todd County Court on four counts of first degree sale of methamphetamines. He is scheduled for sentencing in April. He’s also awaiting trial in Wadena County on additional controlled substance crimes.

On Feb. 8 Staples Police and Todd County Sheriff’s Department assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with arresting Calix at his home and placing him on an immigration hold.

Staples Police sent out a press release saying; the conviction was accomplished “after years of hard work and dedication by the local drug task force agents and local law enforcement. This is a major victory for area law enforcement and definitely impacts the sale of meth in our area. It’s another example of how fortunate we are in our area to have an outstanding team working between our task force agents and local law enforcement.”

Staples Police assisted the drug task forces, on Feb. 8 with a search warrant at 314 McKinley St SW. As a result of that search, Sarah Miller, Staples was arrested for 5th degree possession of methamphetamines.

Other reports taken by the Staples Police Dept. include:

Feb. 2; Staples Police cited Aaron Anderson, 20, of Wadena for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 3; Staples Police were advised of a possible domestic assault on the 600 block of Wisconsin Ave. SE. Police investigating and will forward their report to the city attorney for possible charges.

Feb. 4; Staples Police responded to the 600 block of Wisconsin Ave SE for a disturbance. Police determined that a domestic assault had occurred and arrested Jamie Kreiner, 27, for domestic assault.

Feb. 10; Staples Police responded to a report of a dispute on the 100 block of 5th St NE. Police learned the parties had separated and no further assistance was needed.

Feb. 11; At approximately 12:30 a.m., Staples Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 700 block of 5th St NE. The reporting party stated as they were leaving their garage they saw a female subject, who was not dressed for the weather, run to the south. Police were unable to locate the female subject.

Feb. 11; Staples Police received a report of theft of firewood on the 700 block of Forest Ave SE.

Feb. 12; Staples Police received a report of suspicious activity and possible burglary on the 300 block of Mckinley St SW. A garage door showed signs of forced entry and the front door of the house was unlocked. No items appeared to have been taken.

Feb. 12; Staples Police received a report of a snowmobile riding on the sidewalk in the 500 block of 7th St SE. The snowmobile driver was located and advised/warned on where they could ride.

Feb. 12; Staples Police responded to the 500 block of Hwy 10 for a report of a dispute. The police, along with the Todd County Sheriff’s Department responded and separated the parties for the evening.