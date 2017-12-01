Busy for police as vehicles slide off winter roads

The Staples Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and county law enforcemen officers with multiple cars going off area roads.

Among the reports: Dec. 25 and Dec. 27, cars were towed from Airport Rd in Staples; Dec. 27, two rollovers on Hwy 10 near Aldrich; Dec. 28, one vehicle in the ditch on Warner Rd; Dec. 31, Todd County reported a vehicle in the ditch near Staples; Jan. 2, three vehicles went into the ditch off Hwy 10, one was a rollover.

In other reports into the Staples PD include:

Jan. 8; Staples Police received a report of a female subject throwing property all over the driveway and yard of the complainants. Police spoke with the complainants and discovered the female subject was an ex-girlfriend to one of the complainants. Police attempted to make contact with the subject but were unable to make contact.

Jan. 6; Staples Police assisted Todd County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suicidal subject on 305th Ave.

Jan. 6; Staples Police received a report of a male subject threatening a juvenile on the 800 block of 5th St NE. Incident is under investigatation.

Jan. 6; Staples Police responded to Lakewood Health System ER to assist with a patient attempting to leave while on a hold. Police arrived at the hospital and learned the staff had calmed down the subject and return to his room.

Jan. 5; Staples Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation on the 800 block of 4th St NE.

Jan. 5; Staples Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked on 285th Ave. with the lights off and the vehicle was running on off Hwy 10. Police made contact with the driver and learned the vehicle had blown a tire. The driver was issued a citation for driving after suspension. With the extreme cold, the driver and three passengers were assisted with a ride to an area gas station to wait for vehicle assistance.

Jan. 3; Staples Police assisted a parent whose child had not gotten off the school bus. It was learned that the child had fallen asleep on the bus and missed the stop. Police contacted the bus garage, located the child and advised the parent.

Jan. 3; at 1:28 a.m., Staples Police received a report of an intoxicated male who was removed from the Amtrak train after assaulting a conductor. Police located the subject, identified him and after speaking with the BNSF police, discovered no assault had taken place. The subject was assisted with a ride to America’s Best Value Inn.

Jan. 2; SPD was requested to assist with a death notification on Spruce Dr. NE. The SPD notified the spouse of the deceased, and also notified two other subjects, at the request of the spouse.

Dec. 31; Staples Police responded to a report of multiple 911 hang up calls from a residence on the 800 block of 5th St. NE. Police learned that the calls had been made by a child. The caretaker of the child was advised on the incident.

Dec. 31; at 3:41 a.m., Staples Police were investigating a disturbance in front of Twisted Sisters, when a vehicle police directed to stop fled the scene. Police pursued the vehicle westbound on Hwy 10 for about six miles, before the driver pulled over. Police conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and detained the driver, and a passenger. Tanner Thiel, 24, from North Dakota, was arrested for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, and 3rd degree D.U.I. The vehicle used in the pursuit was also forfeited.

Dec. 30; Staples Police responded to the LHS for a report of a vehicle hit and run. Police watched footage from the camera and determined the accident happened somewhere else.

Dec. 29; Staples Police received a complaint of a possible drunk driver westbound on Hwy 10 through the city of Staples, weaving back and forth and travelling at a slow rate of speed. Police located the vehicle, driving at a slow rate of speed on the shoulder. Police stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver was elderly, and not aware of their speed and didn’t know they were weaving on the road. Police gave the driver a ride to her residence in Wadena.

Dec. 28; Staples Police took a report of a suspicious person trying to buy drugs at their residence. The reporting parties were advised.

Dec. 27; Staples Police responded to LHS emergency room for a patient attempting to leave against orders. Police assisted medical staff and LHS security with returning the patient to the hospital.

Dec. 27; Staples Police responded to a residence on 3rd St. NE for a welfare check on a potentially suicidal subject. Police spoke with the subject and determined everything to be fine.

Dec. 25; Staples Police assisted with traffic control on 6th St. SE at the railroad crossing as the cross arms would not go back up. BNSF was contacted and fixed the problem.

Dec. 2; Staples Police took report regarding a vehicle that was all over the road and the driver was shirtless. The police were out of range, so the information was passed along to Morrison County.

Dec. 24; Staples Police responded to a address for a 911 hangup. Police found that a young child had called from a cell phone and there was no emergency.

Dec. 21; Staples Police conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 10 for obstructed view and a cracked windshield. While at the vehicle police could smell an odor of marijuana. After searching the vehicle police located marijuana wax and arrested Jordan Kondziella, 22, of Blaine and charged her with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Todd County Detention Center.

Dec. 20; Staples Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation in the 1000 block of 4th St NE. The suspect vehicle was traveling southbound at the time and was described as a blue Chevy Malibu.

Dec. 19; Staples Police responded to the Stapleton Apartments for a report of a residence whose water pipes had burst.