Bobbe Anderson is Lakewood’s 2018 Team Member of the Year

Bobbe Anderson, Licensed Social Worker, was named Lakewood Health System’s 2018 Team Member of the Year. The Team Member of the Year is chosen based on votes from Lakewood’s administrative team and the Lakewood Board. All nominees have received a STAR award during the voting year.

Anderson was nominated for the above-and-beyond care she provided for a patient and their family during an unexpected illness. “I’m honored to receive this award, knowing there are so many others who are deserving of it,” said Anderson. “I was just doing what I could to help someone who needed it during a difficult time.”

Anderson has worked at Lakewood since 2015, previously working for Wadena County Human Services. Anderson’s role includes case management and working with Lakewood’s Medical Home program. She specifically works with pediatric Medical Home patients, adult patients with social needs, discharge planning for hospital patients, and Lakewood’s Food Farmacy program.