Bicycle hit and run reported

On Jan. 23, Staples Police received a report of a hit and run where the complainant was hit while parked on the side of the road with his bicycle. Police later received a call from the driver indicating he had hit the complainant. The driver, Patrick Neelan, was charged with failure to stop at a motor vehicle accident involving injury.

On Jan. 25, Staples Police responded to Next Step Group Home for two subjects who were yelling at staff and throwing things. Police learned that only one subject broke anything. That subject was cited with damage to property.

On Jan. 26, Staples Police responded to the 500 block of 6th Street SE for a report of a dog in the area that had charged at an individual walking, and also that the dog had bitten the complainant’s dog. Police located the owner, and served them with potentially dangerous dog paperwork.

On Jan. 27, Staples Police located a vehicle parked on railroad property near the 6th Street crossing. Police cited the driver for expired registration, and also confiscated a case of beer that was inside of the vehicle.

Jan. 27, Staples Police received a report of possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. This incident is under investigation.

On Jan. 29, Staples Police responded to a report of a dog at large, on the 400 block of 3rd Street SE. Upon arrival, police learned that the dog that was running at large had entered the complainant’s yard and had gotten tangled with the complainant’s dog. The complainant’s dog was found to be deceased.