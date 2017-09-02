Behavioral health unit receives national awards

Lakewood Health System’s behavioral health department recently received three national awards from the Horizon Health organization: Program of the Year, Customer Service of the Year; and Program Director of the Year for Dr. Shawna Kovach. The behavioral health department consists of the Reflections inpatient and outpatient programs for seniors, as well as clinic therapy and nursing home consultations. Programming and services are available for patients of all ages, from adolescents to senior citizens.

Winners for each award are chosen based on professional, clinical and personal achievements, when compared to others in the same category. Supporting documentation for determination of the winners comes from submitted data and statistics, census numbers, customer services scores and personal nominations.

The Program of the Year award was awarded for consistent census, positive customer/family satisfaction ratings; and high survey scores from the Department of Health for the inpatient program; 20 percent increased productivity of therapists, 40 percent increased revenue and improved access to services and hospital/clinic integration; the program has also worked to increase their service lines from three to five in the past two years.

The Customer Service award was awarded for having the highest ratings for exemplary customer services from patients and families compared to other mental health programs nationwide. The program achieved 100 percent patient follow-up contacts, consultation opportunities and bringing personalized training/education into the facilities and organizations with whom they partner.

Dr. Shawna Kovach received Program Director of the Year. “Dr. Kovach has a gift for seeing the big picture when it comes to department and system goals,” noted Dr. Paul Davis, Lakewood psychologist in his personal nomination. “She also possesses a keen eye for details and has a knack for recognizing how the details need to be implemented to ensure attainment of big picture goals. She has been actively involved in several new areas (at Lakewood) such as Community Health and Community Mental Health while including providers and staff in those endeavors. She is also an active participant with the MN Hospital Association and the MN Department of Health and Human Services. While her accomplishments in the areas of numbers, expansion and revenue the past two years at Lakewood are impressive, the most impressive things about Dr. Kovach are more personal. She is caring and compassionate, concerned about all. She is committed to ensuring her department is a fun place to work and staff can feel connected and part of a team with a director who genuinely cares about them.”

Corlette Fezzia, Vice President of Operations for Horizon Health, said, “Congratulations to Shawna Kovach and the Lakewood Behavioral Health team on being selected as the 2016 Program of the Year. This program was chosen from over 100 Horizon Behavioral Health programs located in various states throughout the country. The program team continually receives high satisfaction scores from their clients, medical staff and patients. They have a highly effective community outreach/community education program and maintain a superior relationship with hospital leadership, as well as other programs. The program’s overall performance exceeds the hospital’s performance goals and demonstrates excellence in quality patient care.”