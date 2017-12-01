Baby, it's cold outside

Margaret Ktytor of Staples sipped on a cup of hot coffee while posing for a photo beneath the Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank sign that read minus 27 degrees the morning of Jan. 6. Ktytor works across the street at the Clark Station. “I got there at 4:45 a.m. this morning,” she said, noting that it felt even colder at that time. “I didn’t check to see what the temperature was, I was just glad my car started,” she said. “I just hope my husband doesn’t want to go ice fishing later,” she added. (Staples World photo by Dawn Timbs)