Home / News / Baby, it's cold outside

Baby, it's cold outside

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 4:00am admin1

Margaret Ktytor of Staples sipped on a cup of hot coffee while posing for a photo beneath the Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank sign that read minus 27 degrees the morning of Jan. 6. Ktytor works across the street at the Clark Station. “I got there at 4:45 a.m. this morning,” she said, noting that it felt even colder at that time. “I didn’t check to see what the temperature was, I was just glad my car started,” she said. “I just hope my husband doesn’t want to go ice fishing later,” she added. (Staples World photo by Dawn Timbs)

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media