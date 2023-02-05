Arson suspected in April 30 fire near Staples

On Sunday, April 30 at approximately 6:42 p,m, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a grass/swamp fire just east of Staples on the Todd Line Road (Warner Road). The Staples Fire Department responded and were able to quickly head off the fire limiting the area involved.

Deputies arrived and processed the scene. Based on evidence located at the scene it is believed that the fire is the result of arson.

Due to the fire conditions and high wind if the Staples Fire Dept. hadn’t stopped the fire quickly it would have rapidly spread throughout the large swamp that runs along the east side of Staples between Todd Line Road and Hwy. 10.

The Staples Fire Dept. was assisted by the Motley Fire Dept. and the MN DNR Forestry Division.

Further forensic processing will be conducted on the evidence recovered at the scene. If you were in the area at the time of the fire and saw anything suspicious, contact the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, 320-732-2157.