Area church services for Christmas listed

Area churches will be holding special services for Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25.

Motley

Motley Free Methodist Church

Christmas Eve Candlelight 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day 10:30 a.m.

Motley United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve 6 p.m.

Lessons, Carols, Communion, Candlelight; special music, message “What on Earth Has Happened?” The Shepherds’ Journey from Oblivion to Faith

Christmas Day 9 a.m.

Carols, special music, message; “How Can the Creator Become a Creature?”

John’s Journey; Belief to Bold Proclamation

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 9:30 a.m.

St. Michael Catholic Church

Christmas Eve Mass 8 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Evangelical Church

Christmas Eve Candelight 4 p.m.

“It Started with a Manger”

Christmas Day 10 a.m.

Staples

Staples Alliance Church

Christmas Eve, 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, 9:30 a.m.

Assembly of God Church

Christmas Eve, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day, 10 a.m.

Church of Christ

Christmas Eve, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day 10:30 a.m.

Faith Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve Family Communion Worship 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight 5:30 and 10 p.m. blessing of families and communion

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 10 p.m.

Christmas Day, 10 a.m.

First Congregational Church

Christmas Eve 4 p.m., light refreshments follow

Christmas Day 9:30 a.m., light refreshments follow

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Christmas Eve Mass 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass 8:30 a.m.

Staples United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve 4 p.m.

Lessons, Carols, Communion, Candlelight; special music, message “What on Earth Has Happened?” The Shepherds’ Journey from Oblivion to Faith

Christmas Day 10:30 a.m.

Carols, special music, message: “How Can the Creator Become a Creature?”

John’s Journey; Belief to Bold Proclamation

Thomastown Covenant Church

Christmas Eve Candlelight 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve Divine Service; Lessons, Carols, Candlelight, Communion 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Divine Service; Holy Communion 9 a.m.

Staples Adventist Church

Christmas Eve Program 10 a.m.

Songs, stories, cider and cookies