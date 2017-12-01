Home / News / Aldrich accident on snowy roads

Aldrich accident on snowy roads

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 4:00am admin1

A snowplow passes emergency vehicles at an accident scene on Jan. 10 in Aldrich. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by Kaitlynn Swank, 18, of Verndale, hit the back of an SUV driven by Robert Hirschey, 83, of Cushing, after a semi passed both vehicles, reducing visibility. In an unrelated accident, right, a semi slid into the ditch between Staples and Aldrich at the same time. (Staples World photos by Mark Anderson)

 

