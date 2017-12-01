Albrecht nominated to Hall of Leaders

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union President and CEO Chuck Albrecht has been nominated for induction into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders.

According to Mark Cummins, President and CEO of the Minnesota Credit Union Network, Albrecht’s nomination was unanimously endorsed by the Network Board of Directors who wished to recognize him for his contributions to the credit union movement.

“Leader is a particularly appropriate description of your credit union career,” Cummins said in a letter addressed to Albrecht. “The selection criteria stated that the nominee is to ‘have shown commitment that inspires others in the credit union movement.’ You have excelled in this area, and your commitment cannot be questioned.”

The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders was introduced to provide lasting recognition for credit union leaders whose commitment has made a significant impact on the credit union movement at the local, state or national level. Albrecht will be officially recognized and honored at the GAC conference in Washington D.C. late February.

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. The credit union has full-service offices in Aitkin, Alexandria, Baxter, Brainerd, Crosby, Detroit Lakes, Little Falls, Pequot Lakes, Twin Valley, and Staples; as well as a drive-through branch in Baxter.