Home / News / Albrecht nominated to Hall of Leaders

Albrecht nominated to Hall of Leaders

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 4:00am admin1

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union President and CEO Chuck Albrecht has been nominated for induction into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders.

According to Mark Cummins, President and CEO of the Minnesota Credit Union Network, Albrecht’s nomination was unanimously endorsed by the Network Board of Directors who wished to recognize him for his contributions to the credit union movement. 

“Leader is a particularly appropriate description of your credit union career,” Cummins said in a letter addressed to Albrecht. “The selection criteria stated that the nominee is to ‘have shown commitment that inspires others in the credit union movement.’ You have excelled in this area, and your commitment cannot be questioned.”

The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders was introduced to provide lasting recognition for credit union leaders whose commitment has made a significant impact on the credit union movement at the local, state or national level.  Albrecht will be officially recognized and honored at the GAC conference in Washington D.C. late February. 

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. The credit union has full-service offices in Aitkin, Alexandria, Baxter, Brainerd, Crosby, Detroit Lakes, Little Falls, Pequot Lakes, Twin Valley, and Staples; as well as a drive-through branch in Baxter.

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media