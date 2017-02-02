Activities highlight ‘I Love to Read’ month

If sitting down with a good book is one of your New Year’s resolutions, now is the perfect time to make that goal a reality.

February is “I Love to Read” month and people of all ages are encouraged to take part in the literary celebration.

A number of “pro-reading” events are planned at local schools during February and for those who want to continue this pastime indefinitely, there are a few area book clubs welcoming new members.

At Staples-Motley Elementary School, students can look forward to playing Book Bingo all month long, inviting their parents to join them for Pastry & Reading one morning; and a contest or two along the way to promote reading.

In addition, the Parent Teacher Connection (PTC) is hosting a book fair at Staples-Motley Elementary from Feb. 2 - Feb. 7.

The Staples Public Library hosts two book clubs each month; one for adults and one for tweens/teens.

Bev Anderson, a branch assistant at Great River Regional Library, is the advisor for the adult book club, which has been in existence for over a decade.

The group meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 6 - 7 p.m.

There are usually eight - 10 people who participate; but the group is always open to new members. “It’s great fun...we are all avid readers,” Anderson said.

“We usually read one non-fiction and one fiction book,” Anderson said, adding that their choices are limited to what book club kits are available through Great River Regional Library.

This has been a great way to encourage people to read something outside of their usual genres of choice, Anderson said. Past selections have included, ‘A Man Called Ove’ and ‘My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry.’

“We just finished reading, ‘The Boy Who Harnassed the Wind,’ Anderson shared. Next month they will read and discuss, ‘Lila.’

Those interested in the club can stop by the desk to see the list of suggested book titles; and sign up for a book kit.

The Page Turners, a book club for tweens and teens, meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.

Melissa Jewison, Librarian Assistant, is the advisor of the group, which formed this past June.

“The group is open to ages eight - 18,” Jewison said. “Anyone is welcome, we just ask that they register at the library ahead of time, so we have enough treats for everyone who comes. We love to see new people at our meetings.”

The students have ownership of the group. They choose the books, help plan activities and decide what treats will be served. “We always try to tie the activity and treat into the book somehow,” Jewison said.

Samantha Mrazek has been a part of the book club since it began. “The first book we read was, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,’” Mrazek said. They have also read, ‘Loki’s Wolves’ ‘Above World’ ‘City of Ember’ and ‘Forbidden Library.’

One of the most fun book club meetings took place when they read a Harry Potter book. “They (members) dressed up, brought wands, planned activities, decorated the room,” Jewison said. “They were all in for Harry Potter.”

This past month, the group read their first non-fiction book, ‘I’m Alive,’ the story of Duke Pieper. It was a challenging read, Jewison said; but the club members were well-prepared and excited to discuss the book with Pieper, who was the guest author/speaker at their recent meeting.

A.J. Nienow said that being a part of the Page Turners has inspired him to write. He has started a book about a plane bound for Hawaii that crashes in the ocean. “I can’t seem to get it finished, though, I’ve been so busy at school,” Nienow said.

Jewison is very supportive of book clubs. “You never know what you may find at a book club...new friends, a new perspective on a book you love or don’t love. You might find yourself reading and enjoying a book you never thought to read. If you don’t like the book choice for this month, come anyway and put your vote in for the book that will be read next month.”

The Page Turners are taking a winter break for the next few months, but will resume meeting in June.

“I would like to really encourage kids to join our group over the summer,” Jewison said. “It is proven that if kids don’t read over the summer, they drop in reading skills by the next school year. Just a few chapter books during the summer can keep them up to speed. Maybe being a part of a group would be all the encouragement they need to keep reading.”

Staples Public Library is located at 122 6th St NE. For more information about both book clubs, call 218-894-1401.