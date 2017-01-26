Accountability class offered at CLC-Staples

Central Lakes College in Staples is offering a new class, “The Accountability Experience,” beginning Feb 2, enrollment is open to the public. The instructor for the class is Eric Budrow

According to the class description, individuals who go through accountability training are better able to develop positive relationships, feel a sense of accomplishment and improve personal productivity, all with less stress. They will also develop skills to hold others accountable for agreements in a way that minimizes conflict and encourages improved results. Leadership accountability leads to organizations in which there is crystal-clear clarity about what’s expected to happen, how, and when. Managers and supervisors learn to encourage employee accountability at all levels, leading to increased engagement and a decrease in the gap between expectation and delivery.

Registrations are accepted with a personal debit/credit card by calling 218-855-8118 or 1-800-933-0346, ext. 8118. Online registration can be found at www.clcmn.edu/customized-training and click on “Browse Courses.”