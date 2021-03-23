3-year-old fatality in Todd County farming accident

A three-year-old child was fatally injured after he was reportedly run over by a skid-loader March 18.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farm accident call that occurred at a residence on Cty. Rd. 11 in Bartlett Township at 3:42 p.m. It was reported that a three-year-old male had been ran over by the skid-loader working on the property.

Hewitt Rescue and Bertha Ambulance arrived and treated the victim at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Tri-County Hospital in Wadena where he was pronounced deceased.

The Verndale Police Dept. and Wadena County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Funeral services for Elliot Jares, son of Jason and Amy Jares of Aldrich, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Weds., March 24, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett Township, 17097 460th St. Verndale, with Pastor Robin Fish presiding. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Bartlett Township.